Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Avenue and Triana Boulevard on Monday.

According to a spokesperson with the police department, officers responded to the shooting at 1:15 p.m. Officers also responded to a wreck involving a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.

One gunshot victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

