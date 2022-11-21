Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials close portion of Patton Rd. due to gas leak
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville Fire & Rescue have closed Patton Rd. in between Drake Ave. and Bob Wallace Ave. due to a gas leak on Monday morning.
According to Todd Long with Huntsville Utilities, the duration of the road closure is unknown at this time. Crews with Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas Operations are working on the leak.
Officials encourage drivers to avoid the area if possible.
