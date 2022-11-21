How these Huntsville YouTubers ended up in a Nickelback music video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In a faded video from the 1980s, you can see three teenagers dressed in Mötley Crüe and Metallica t-shirts, head banging while they play air guitar and flip through old vinyl records.

The videos, and plenty more just like it, are all on the YouTube channel, Eric and Darrell. You can also see them in the latest Nickelback music video for the song, “Those Days.”

Eric Fullerton, Darrell Hazelrig, and Larry Marsili have been friends for 30 years. When they were kids, they started recording themselves being metalheads teenagers and all the antics they got into.

Some of the videos include “What we did on our computers in 1992,” “80s teens go to McDonalds,” and “Larry’s Go Kart.”

As adults, Fullerton went through the old videos and uploaded them to YouTube for a good laugh. But during the pandemic, views started rising as everyone at home was trying to find any form of entertainment possible.

Now, hundreds of thousands of people watch their videos, including some of the guys from Nickelback.

The band was filming a new video for “Those Days,” a song all about the nostalgia of growing up in the ‘80s.

When Nickelback’s team reached out, they were happy to oblige. Clips of Hazelrig talking on an old landline and all three of the guys rocking out as a band take over the screen while front man Chad Kroeger sings about “Back to the Future” and listening to Prince.

This isn’t the first time someone reached out to the guys about the videos either, companies like McDonald’s and Fender have also tried to use the videos. Unfortunately, the deals didn’t work out.

The funny part is most people wouldn’t be able to recognize them in the music video since they were just kids. But, if you keep up with their YouTube channel, you might recognize them out and about, maybe recreating some of their old videos or catching a rock show.

For some more nostalgia and entertainment, you can watch Eric and Darrell on YouTube, linked here.

