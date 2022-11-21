Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

How to make roasted pumpkins with browned butter turkey stuffing

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’re already in the kitchen prepping for Thanksgiving or you’re looking for a last-minute dish to whip up, our friend Sigrid, aka, Siggy From Scratch, is showing us how to make roasted pumpkins with browned butter turkey stuffing.

These make the perfect meal during the colder months and can even be a fun addition to a traditional Thanksgiving spread!

Keep up with Siggy and more of her recipes on Instagram and her website, SiggyFromScratch.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntsville Police arrest two people after chase.
Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville
A plantation house was completely destroyed in a fire Friday night.
Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire
A grand opening ceremony was held for the Buc-ee's location in Athens on Nov. 21, 2022.
Buc-ee’s holds grand opening ceremony for Athens location
Generic graphic.
Two killed, one injured in Russellville crash Friday night
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob...
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.