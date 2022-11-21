Gurley home destroyed in early morning fire

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a house fire in Gurley on Monday morning.

According to firefighters, the homeowner awoke to flames around 4 a.m. and called 911 for help. Firefighters arrived at the J Payton Circle home to find it fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries are reported at this time. Firefighters believe the home is a total loss.

Crews are still working to extinguish hot spots at this time.

Scene of early morning house fire in Gurley (WAFF)

Scene of early morning house fire in Gurley (WAFF)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.