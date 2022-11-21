Deals
Gurley home destroyed in early morning fire

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency officials responded to the scene of a house fire in Gurley on Monday morning.

According to firefighters, the homeowner awoke to flames around 4 a.m. and called 911 for help. Firefighters arrived at the J Payton Circle home to find it fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries are reported at this time. Firefighters believe the home is a total loss.

Crews are still working to extinguish hot spots at this time.

