Former East Limestone teacher married student he allegedly had sexual relations with

By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A court document filed on Monday has revealed that a former East Limestone High School teacher married his alleged victim.

Thomas Tucker, 25 was arrested on Sept. 17 after it was discovered that he had sexual relations with a student under the age of 19. Tucker was taken to the Limestone County Detention where he was released on a $30,000 bond. The bond had certain conditions including but not limited to not having any contact with his alleged victim and not attempting to communicate with the victim.

The court documents also revealed that Tucker and the alleged victim were lawfully and legally married on Nov. 8 despite the bond restrictions. The court documents also read that no petition or other legal filing would restrict Tucker and the alleged victim from having contact with or communicating with each other.

Tucker’s hearing for the motion to strike those certain bond conditions is set for Dec. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

