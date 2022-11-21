First Alert Forecast A warming trend is underway. Afternoon highs will the lower to middle 60s Wednesday through Saturday. With the warmer air we will also have better rain chances. A few spotty showers will be possible with a weak disturbance on Tuesday. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s. Get ready for the rain! Widespread showers and few embedded thunderstorms will develop and move across the Tennessee Valley between Thursday afternoon and Friday night. Locally heavy rain possible with 1-3″ expected. There will be two periods of more widespread rain with the late week storm system. This will lead to a bigger impact to outdoor plans late Thursday evening and Friday afternoon. Rain chances could linger into Saturday morning. Keep checking back for updates on timing and intensity with our Next Weathermaker.

