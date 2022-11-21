Deals
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus team up to host a New Year’s Eve Party


By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MIAMI, Fl. (WSMV) - The legendary Dolly Parton and her Goddaughter Miley Cyrus will be pairing up to help co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

The two will be live in Miami on Dec. 31 starting at 9:30 p.m. Central. The show will be live on NBC and will be available for streaming on Peacock.

“It’s going to be legendary,” said Parton in a promotional video.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

