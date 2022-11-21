Deals
Cullman Co. Sheriff searching for alleged armed robber

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the man pictured is urged to contact the...
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the man pictured is urged to contact the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a business in Holly Pond with a gun.

According to a Facebook post from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing a camouflage mask and a hat entered a business while in possession of a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

At this time, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office believes that the man is on foot and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the man pictured is urged to contact Lt. Jared Aaron at (256)-735-2752 or after work hours call (256)-734-0342.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of Bob...
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting in the area of Bob Wallace Ave.

