Cullman Co. Sheriff searching for alleged armed robber

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a business in Holly Pond with a gun.

According to a Facebook post from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a man wearing a camouflage mask and a hat entered a business while in possession of a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

At this time, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office believes that the man is on foot and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the man pictured is urged to contact Lt. Jared Aaron at (256)-735-2752 or after work hours call (256)-734-0342.

