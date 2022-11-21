Deals
Cold Monday morning with warmer temps ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST
Good Monday morning!  We are starting off on a very chilly note with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, dress warm heading out the door! 

Fair skies will be overhead for the morning hours with areas of widespread frost, allow a few extra minutes to scrape of your car windshield this morning.  We will see plenty of sunshine today with a very light breeze from the southeast, highs will be warmer in the low to middle 50s.  A few more clouds will move in overnight and lows will stay a touch warmer in the low to middle 30s.  Tuesday should be another pleasant and mild day with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s, skies will be partly cloudy with a stray rain shower possible. 

Wednesday will be a great day to get your Thanksgiving errands ran with mild afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s.  We have a tricky forecast for Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday as models have gone back and forth on our rain coverage and timing.  For now, showers will likely move in for Thursday afternoon and will stay with us into Friday.  The best coverage of the rain will likely be south of the Tennessee River. 

Next weekend looks to stay on the cooler side with highs in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday, an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out on Saturday.  We know this is a very busy travel week for many, keep checking the WAFF 48 Weather App for the latest on the changing holiday forecast.

