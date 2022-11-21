Deals
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie visitation and funeral held at Albertville Fine Arts Center

Steve Guthrie photo
Steve Guthrie photo(WAFF 48)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Albertville, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday afternoon, the Albertville community gathered to celebrate the life of Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie. He passed away at the age of 58.

“The outpouring of prayers, support from our citizens, from our businesses has really touched the families, touched us here at the Sheriff’s office, and we appreciate our communities,” said Phil Sims, the Marshall County Sheriff.

Guthrie served in law enforcement for more than 30 years. He died November 9th after dealing with health complications. He had been hospitalized since late October, battling a number of illnesses.

“He liked to help you any way that he could,” said Mark Jackson, a Lieutenant with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. He wasn’t afraid to get his hands dirty and do the job himself, but he was also not one that would takeover the job for you, he’d just like to help you out in any way that you needed help.”

Sims says his character was one of his greatest attributes.

“He treated people like how he wanted to be treated and people respected him for that. He didn’t get the respect because he was Chief Deputy, he got the respect of people because he was Steve Guthrie, who happens to be Chief Deputy.”

Guthrie is survived by his wife, his daughter, and two stepchildren.

