Two killed, one injured in Russellville crash Friday night

By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash in Russellville claimed the lives of two 22-year-olds Friday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Nicolas Perez, 22 and Ashley Sims, 22, were killed in a head-on collision around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Franklin County 48 one mile east of Russellville.

Officials with ALEA say that Perez was driving a 2009 Nissan Sentra and collided head-on with Sims who was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima. Perez was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Russellville Hospital where he later died.

Sims was pronounced dead on the scene.

A juvenile passenger was in the vehicle driven by Perez and was taken to Russellville Hospital for treatment.

At this time no further information is available.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

