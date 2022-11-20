Deals
Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville

Huntsville Police arrest two people after chase.
Huntsville Police arrest two people after chase.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit after alleged theft offenders Saturday evening.

According to Police spokesperson Rosalind White, the pursuit started at 5:42 pm at a business on the 3100 block of Memorial Pkwy. The pursuit ended in the area of Memorial Parkway and Max Luther Drive, where two people were then taken into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.

