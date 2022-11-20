Deals
South Carolina runs over No. 5 Tennessee 63-38; Hooker hurt

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) for a 3-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler had the best day of his unpredictable career, throwing for 438 yards and five touchdowns as South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Saturday night, all but eliminating the Volunteers from the playoffs.

Tennessee may have also lost Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury, falling and fumbling without being hit.

Even before the injury, the quarterback of the night was Rattler. The junior was patient in the pocket, dropping passes into the narrowest of windows.

Hooker hurt his leg while running without being hit in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game.

