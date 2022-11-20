South Carolina runs over No. 5 Tennessee 63-38; Hooker hurt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Spencer Rattler had the best day of his unpredictable career, throwing for 438 yards and five touchdowns as South Carolina beat No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 on Saturday night, all but eliminating the Volunteers from the playoffs.

Tennessee may have also lost Heisman Trophy candidate Hendon Hooker, who left the game in the fourth quarter with a leg injury, falling and fumbling without being hit.

Even before the injury, the quarterback of the night was Rattler. The junior was patient in the pocket, dropping passes into the narrowest of windows.

Hooker hurt his leg while running without being hit in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game.