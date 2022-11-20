Procession for former Huntsville veteran arrives after delay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a 24-hour delay, the procession honoring Huntsville veteran Robert “Spider” Parks finally arrive at Berryhill Funeral Home. He was former green beret who had received a purple heart, and a bronze star.

Parks died in Southeast Asia after falling and hitting his head.

“He was in the Philippines getting ready to launch into Laos to try and still find and recover remains of American soldiers -- Airmen, marines -- who were lost in that conflict whose bodies were never recovered,” said John Nolan, a fellow veteran who knew Parks well.

Parks served in the U.S. Army for 30 years. Eventually, he served in the Special Forces as a member of their Recon team and was a part of several classified missions in Vietnam.

Rodney Pennywell described Parks as a man that inspired you to do your best for yourself and for others -- without recognition.

“Spider was a person that had what was known as -- we commonly called it -- a “never say die” attitude,” he said. “There was no mission that you could think of that he could not figure a way to solve the mission, regardless of whether he was working by himself, or with few and far resources that were scant.”

Nolan tells me his funeral will be take place November 27th.

