Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A plantation house was completely destroyed in a Friday night fire according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD).

Chief Dustin Tucker with SVFD says the home that burnt down was formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. Tucker said the home was part of the Belle Mina plantation.

According to Tucker, the owner of the home was alone inside at the time of the fire and was unaware there was a fire until someone knocked on his door.

John Pritchard with SVFD says that two women were driving down Moores Mill Rd. when they saw the blaze, they then drove up to the home and knocked on the door.

Segers Volunteer Fire Department says that the fire completely destroyed the home. (Segers Volunteer Fire Department)

Several agencies including Tanner Volunteer Fire Department, East Limestone Volunteer Fire and Huntsville Fire and Rescue helped SVFD extinguish the flames. Tucker said that over 1 million gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.

Pritchard says that he believes a chimney fire started the blaze.

No injuries were reported with the fire.

