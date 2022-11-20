A cold morning gives way to a chilly afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is frigidly cold this morning as skies continue to clear with temperatures ranging in the low 20s to low 30s. Expect temperatures to continue to fall through daybreak in the low to mid 20s with wind chills making it feel more like the teens. If you have any early morning plans, please bundle up and wear plenty of layers. Despite plenty of sun today, we’ll struggle to warm up through the afternoon with temperatures likely still in the 30s by lunchtime. By the late afternoon, highs will only top out in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. A few clouds will start to build back in as we head into the evening hours with overnight lows dipping into the mid 20s.

It’ll be another cold start to your day on Monday, but temperatures will gradually start warming into your next work week and Thanksgiving week. Afternoon highs will be climbing into the low and mid 50s and we’ll stay rain-free. A few light showers will be possible on Tuesday as a weak disturbance tracks through the area, but most of us should stay mainly dry. Highs will continue to warm into the mid and upper 50s and near average in the low 60s by mid-week.

As another strong Arctic front approaches the region, scattered showers and a few storms are likely late in the day on Thanksgiving Day and into Black Friday. We’ll continue to fine tune the timing of this forecast as well as rain totals once models become more consistent. Please check back regularly, so you can plan accordingly for holiday travel and activities!

