Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Memphis football throttles North Alabama 59-0, clinches bowl berth for 9th consecutive season

By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis football team wasted little time dispatching North Alabama on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Lions 59-0. The win clinches a bowl berth for the Tigers for the 9th straight year, the longest active streak for a non-Power 5 conference school in the country.

The shutout is also the first for the Tigers since 2015.

The game was never in doubt, as Memphis led 38-0 at halftime and were able to pull many of their starters for the second half.

Seth Henigan went 14/24 for 218 yards and a passing touchdown. The Tigers ran for 5 TDs in the game, 2 each from Jey Ducker and Asa Martin, while true freshman Sutton Smith found the end zone for the first time in his career.

Memphis will finish the regular season at SMU next Saturday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the...
‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.
Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.
Kishon Green was sentenced to life without parole for killing his son and his son's half...
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
Huntsville Police arrest two people after chase.
Two arrested after police pursuit in Huntsville

Latest News

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) breaks away from the Mississippi defense to score a...
Arkansas rockets past #14 Ole Miss behind 3 Sanders’ TDs
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball as Western Kentucky defensive back Rome...
Auburn defeats Western Kentucky 41-17
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) scores a touchdown against Austin Peay at Bryant...
No. 8 Tide cruises to 34-0 win over Austin Peay
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) is tackled by a Mississippi State defender as he tries...
Top-ranked Georgia cruises to 45-19 win at Mississippi State