Four teams advance to State Semifinals

The AHSAA State Football Playoffs continue November 25
The Fyffe Red Devils await coin toss in the Class 2A Quarterfinals against Tuscaloosa Academy
The Fyffe Red Devils await coin toss in the Class 2A Quarterfinals against Tuscaloosa Academy(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nine teams from North Alabama reached the AHSAA State Football Quarterfinals. Four remain.

The Muscle Shoals Trojans defeated Gardendale 38-7 to advance to the Class 6A Semifinals. The trojans, coached by Scott Basden, will host the Spartans of Mountain Brook who defeated Hartselle 49-30 at J.F. Moore Stadium Friday November 25th.

The Sylvania Rams defeated Geraldine 27-7 to advance to the Class 3A Semifinals. The Rams, coached by Tyler Vann will travel to face Piedmont.

Two North Alabama teams will battle for a trip to the Super 7 Championships in Class 2A. The Pisgah Eagles face the Fyffe Red Devils. Both teams met in the regular season with Fyffe winning 40-6.

The Super 7 championships take place Wednesday November 30th- Friday December 2nd at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University.

AHSAA State Semifinals

CLASS 6A

Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0)

Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-2)

CLASS 5A

Charles Henderson (11-1) at Faith Academy (11-2)

Pleasant Grove (11-1) at Ramsay (11-2)

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (12-1) at Montgomery Catholic (13-0)

Oneonta (11-1) at Cherokee Co. (11-2)

CLASS 3A

St. James (11-2) at Mobile Christian (6-7)

Sylvania (10-3) at Piedmont (11-2)

CLASS 2A

Highland Home (12-1) at B.B. Comer (11-2)

Pisgah (11-2) at Fyffe (13-0)

CLASS 1A

Leroy (11-1) at Millry (12-1)

Coosa Chr. (9-4) at Pickens Co. (10-3)

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

