Four teams advance to State Semifinals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nine teams from North Alabama reached the AHSAA State Football Quarterfinals. Four remain.

The Muscle Shoals Trojans defeated Gardendale 38-7 to advance to the Class 6A Semifinals. The trojans, coached by Scott Basden, will host the Spartans of Mountain Brook who defeated Hartselle 49-30 at J.F. Moore Stadium Friday November 25th.

The Sylvania Rams defeated Geraldine 27-7 to advance to the Class 3A Semifinals. The Rams, coached by Tyler Vann will travel to face Piedmont.

Two North Alabama teams will battle for a trip to the Super 7 Championships in Class 2A. The Pisgah Eagles face the Fyffe Red Devils. Both teams met in the regular season with Fyffe winning 40-6.

The Super 7 championships take place Wednesday November 30th- Friday December 2nd at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University.

AHSAA State Semifinals

CLASS 6A

Saraland (12-1) at Theodore (13-0)

Mountain Brook (11-2) at Muscle Shoals (11-2)

CLASS 5A

Charles Henderson (11-1) at Faith Academy (11-2)

Pleasant Grove (11-1) at Ramsay (11-2)

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (12-1) at Montgomery Catholic (13-0)

Oneonta (11-1) at Cherokee Co. (11-2)

CLASS 3A

St. James (11-2) at Mobile Christian (6-7)

Sylvania (10-3) at Piedmont (11-2)

CLASS 2A

Highland Home (12-1) at B.B. Comer (11-2)

Pisgah (11-2) at Fyffe (13-0)

CLASS 1A

Leroy (11-1) at Millry (12-1)

Coosa Chr. (9-4) at Pickens Co. (10-3)

