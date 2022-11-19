First Alert Forecast Clouds will be on the way out tonight and temperatures will drop into the lower to middle 20s by sunrise Sunday. It will be another cold and dry day Sunday with highs in the 40s. We continue to track a couple of fast moving disturbances for next week. A few showers will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s. More showers and even a thunderstorm or two remain possible for Thanksgiving and early next Friday. Keep checking back for updates there will likely be more changes until forecast guidance gets more consistent. Have a great weekend!

