Crisis Services of North Alabama to hold 29th annual Turkey Trot 5k

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 29th annual Turkey Trot 5k held by the Crisis Services of North Alabama is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

The race will begin in front of Spragins Hall on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Runners will start on Ben Graves Dr. until they reach University Circle where they will turn right. Runners will then turn left back onto Ben Graves Dr. and will continue on the road until reaching Technology Dr. Upon reaching Technology Dr., runners will turn around and run back, ending where they started.

The Turkey Trot is a family-friendly event in which walkers and strollers are welcome. Crisis Services of North Alabama does ask that those attending or running in the race leave their pets at home.

The annual event supports programs and services of Crisis Services of North Alabama, including emergency shelters for victims of domestic violence, a crisis line and counseling.

For more information or to sign up, click here.

Registration is $30 through Nov. 20. From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Nov. 21, anyone who still has not signed up for the race will be able to by going to Fleet Feet in Madison and paying $35.

On Nov. 22 and 23, Fleet Feet of Huntsville will have registration available from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Registration will not be available on the day of the race.

