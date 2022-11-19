Deals
Cold This Morning...Increasing Clouds & Chilly by the Afternoon

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Skies have cleared overnight and allowed temperatures to drop into the low 20s and low 30s this morning. Expect clear skies to persist through the morning with cloud cover increasing as we head into the afternoon hours. Winds will be a bit breezy at times and highs will top back out in the mid and upper 40s. After sunset, temperatures will be dropping quickly with clouds gradually clearing this evening. Overnight lows through Sunday morning will be ranging in the teens to mid 20s, so make sure you wear multiple layers if you have any late-night outdoor plans!

It will be a bitterly cold start to your day on Sunday with highs only reaching the low and mid 40s even with plenty of sun. Another cold night will be in store with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s and low 30s into Monday morning, but we’ll start trending warmer to kick off a new work week and Thanksgiving week with southwesterly flow returning to the region. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be climbing in the 50s, and we’ll likely reach the 60s by midweek.

Rain chances will also be returning by Tuesday with scattered showers and storms continuing into your Thanksgiving Day next Thursday and Black Friday. Models are not completely in agreement just yet, so check the forecast regularly as we make updates in the next upcoming days.

