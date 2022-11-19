Clear morning skies give way to clouds in the afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Skies have cleared overnight and allowed temperatures to drop into the low 20s and low 30s this morning. Expect clear skies to persist through the morning with cloud cover increasing as we head into the afternoon hours. Winds will be a bit breezy at times and highs will top back out in the mid and upper 40s. After sunset, temperatures will be dropping quickly with clouds gradually clearing this evening. Overnight lows through Sunday morning will be ranging in the teens to mid 20s, so make sure you wear multiple layers if you have any outdoor plans!

It will be a bitterly cold start to your day on Sunday with highs only reaching the low and mid 40s. Another cold night will be in store with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s and low 30s into Monday, but we’ll start trending warmer to kick off a new work week and Thanksgiving week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be climbing into the 50s with southwesterly flow returning to the region, and we’ll likely reach the 60s by midweek.

Rain chances also look to make an appearance again sometime Tuesday with showers and storms possibly continuing into Thanksgiving Day on Thursday and Black Friday. Stay tuned for further updates!

