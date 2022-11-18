Why Huntsville loves Domaine South

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game.

What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square overlooking Big Spring Park. It’s the perfect spot for a romantic date night or catching up with good friends.

The restaurant offers a vast menu of food, wine and a full bar. While it still has some of the best charcuterie boards, the restaurant has plenty of dishes from burgers, steak fish and ore.

It’s become a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike.

To take a peek at the full menu and book your reservation, visit domainesouth.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.