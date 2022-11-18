What’s for Supper? Your favorite new meal prep

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What’s for Supper? Your new favorite meal prep may have an answer to that question!

What’s for Supper provides ready to heat and eat meals that can be delivered to your home or work. The menu is regularly updated with “healthy meal” options and “ideal protein” meal options.

The kitchen is based in Huntsville and it will deliver meals within 10 or more miles of the kitchen.

To learn more about what’s on the menu, visit whatsforsupper.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.