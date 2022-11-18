Deals
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning

Todd Downing mugshot
Todd Downing mugshot(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On the heels of a big primetime victory over the Green Bay Packers, the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans was pulled over Friday morning and arrested for driving under the influence.

Todd Downing was pulled over in Williamson County by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper around 2:30 a.m. on Friday for speeding. The trooper reported Downing showed ‘signs of impairment’ and placed him under the arrest. He was booked into Williamson County Jail just after 4:30 a.m. and released a few hours later.

Downing was charged with speeding and driving under the influence.

The Titans just logged a big win on Thursday night in Green Bay over the Packers that saw Ryan Tannehill throw for 333 yards and two touchdowns. RB Derrick Henry was limited to just 87 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries, a good night for normal running backs. Henry also added a 3-yard jump pass to Austin Hooper for a touchdown.

