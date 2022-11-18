Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday.

Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434.

During the search, agents found one ounce of methamphetamine along with various drug sale/use-related paraphernalia and a firearm.

Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40 of Caddo, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Lawrence County Jail where he was held on a $10,500 bond.

Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39 of Caddo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine (intent to distribute) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Lawrence County Jail and held on a $5,500 bond.

Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51 of Decatur was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail for an active probation violation warrant.

