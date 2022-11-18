Straight No Chaser is bringing the music to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In recent years, a cappella has had a bit of resurgence. First there was “Glee,” then the musical group Pentatonix rose to fame, and I think we’ve all seen the movie “Pitch Perfect.”

But the ones who started this modern-day a cappella craze? I fully believe it was the group of men at Indiana University known as Straight No Chaser. What they lack in instruments, they make up for in their insane vocals.

Just before 2010, a YouTube video went viral of the group singing their unique take on the classic holiday song, “The 12 Days of Christmas.” Go ahead and listen to it if you haven’t yet, I’ve linked it for you.

The nine musicians mix everything from Frank Sinatra to modern day Top 40 in their music and are widely known for their Christmas albums.

In 2022, the award-winning group is still singing and even celebrating their 25th anniversary. They’re bringing a special show to Huntsville on Sunday, December 20 at the Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center.

With their harmonious voices and party personalities, the group is known to bring people to their feet whenever they’re around.

For more information and tickets, visit vonbrauncenter.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.