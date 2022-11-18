Skating in the park returns to Huntsville for it’s 10th year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local tradition is skating back into Big Spring Park. Skating in the park returns for a decade of bringing holiday cheer to Huntsville.

This winter favorite usually has to be delayed every year, but it’s starting right on time this year because low temperatures are consistent enough to keep the ice behind the Huntsville Museum of Art frozen.

The popular event keeps the park packed through the wintry weekends. Admission is $10 to $13 per person depending on age their age and every dollar goes towards the museum. Communications Director Danny Owen says it’s their second biggest fundraiser after their annual gala, so it makes up a large chunk of their budget.

He says he’s grateful to bring in so much money but he’s just glad to be a Huntsville Christmas tradition.

“We found that its a holiday tradition for a lot of families,” Owen said. “I think that people really love the family atmosphere and being able to bring kids and stuff like that. We really try to promote that every year and keep it family-friendly and that’s what we’re going to do this year.”

The skating rink is open seven days a week until the season wraps up on Jan. 9.

The grand opening will be at 4 p.m. on Friday. Owen says a couple of special guests will be in attendance and they will light fireworks at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the start the 10th year of Skating in the Park.

Skating in the Park hours will vary depending on the day of the week:

Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

