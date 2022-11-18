Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Skating in the park returns to Huntsville for it’s 10th year

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local tradition is skating back into Big Spring Park. Skating in the park returns for a decade of bringing holiday cheer to Huntsville.

This winter favorite usually has to be delayed every year, but it’s starting right on time this year because low temperatures are consistent enough to keep the ice behind the Huntsville Museum of Art frozen.

The popular event keeps the park packed through the wintry weekends. Admission is $10 to $13 per person depending on age their age and every dollar goes towards the museum. Communications Director Danny Owen says it’s their second biggest fundraiser after their annual gala, so it makes up a large chunk of their budget.

He says he’s grateful to bring in so much money but he’s just glad to be a Huntsville Christmas tradition.

“We found that its a holiday tradition for a lot of families,” Owen said. “I think that people really love the family atmosphere and being able to bring kids and stuff like that. We really try to promote that every year and keep it family-friendly and that’s what we’re going to do this year.”

The skating rink is open seven days a week until the season wraps up on Jan. 9.

The grand opening will be at 4 p.m. on Friday. Owen says a couple of special guests will be in attendance and they will light fireworks at 5:30 p.m. to celebrate the start the 10th year of Skating in the Park.

Skating in the Park hours will vary depending on the day of the week:

  • Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Friday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the window a deer crashed into at a Florence home
‘Like a herd of elephants breaking glass’: Deer crashes through window of Florence home
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,
Kishon Green was sentenced to life without parole for killing his son and his son's half...
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Latest News

USDA: turkeys are 23% more expensive in 2022
Huntsville small business struggles as turkey costs rise ahead of Thanksgiving
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old...
Father of 4 missing Sylacauga children arrested; children still missing
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday...
Lawrence County Grand Jury deems deputy’s actions ‘justified’ during officer-involved shooting
Todd Downing mugshot
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning