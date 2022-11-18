New Tuscumbia mayor appointed to fill vacant position

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A mayor for the city of Tuscumbia was appointed on Thursday to fill a vacant position left by Kerry Underwood.

Mayor Pro Tempore William Foster was appointed the city’s new mayor to fulfill the remaining three years, according to our news partner at the Times Daily. The motion was made by Tuscumbia City Council member Scott Smart with Geraldine Thompkins and Foster voting in favor of Foster.

Underwood was recently elected to the House District 3 seat in the general election.

Foster leaves the District 3 seat on the city council which will be filled by the Tuscumbia City Council.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.