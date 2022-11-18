Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Falkville

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for an inmate who walked off on the job.

Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42 of Hartselle was a Trustee working with the Town of Falkville and was in jail on a Probation Revocation warrant for drug charges.

Reeves is described as bald with no facial hair and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, a black hat and jeans. He was seen on a side-by-side Gator/Polaris kind of vehicle.

Officers say he was last seen in the area of Jack McCaig Park in Falkville. If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts you are being asked to contact Morgan County 911 Dispatch at 911 of (256) 350-4613.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.