Man arrested after alleged involvement in overnight Madison County shooting

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on Thursday night after Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in New Market.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, deputies found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived on scene. The victim was treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI) personnel.

Investigators arrested and charged Davian Lebrant Rice with first-degree assault and one count of violation of probation.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

