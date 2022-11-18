Lawrence Co. Grand Jury deems deputy’s actions ‘justified’ during officer-involved shooting

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy’s actions during an August officer-involved shooting death in Lawrence County were deemed justified by a grand jury this week.

Marty Hutto was shot and killed by a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy during an attempted traffic stop on August 6, according to the report issued by Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett. The report states that Hutto attempted to flee from the deputy during the traffic stop.

Evidence presented by the district attorney showed Hutto was in possession of a firearm during the attempted stop. After his vehicle left the roadway, Hutto opened the door of his vehicle and pointed the firearm at the deputy.

The deputy fired his service weapon in response to this action by Hutto.

After Hutto failed to respond to further commands, the deputy approached the vehicle and observed Hutto as unresponsive. An ambulance was requested and he was later pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences confirmed Hutto sustained gunshot wounds to the chest and left arm. The wounds were considered the cause of death.

During an investigation of the scene, a modified flare gun was found next to Hutto’s body. The flare gun was painted black and was loaded with a 12-gauge shotgun shell. The gun had been modified to be able to discharge the shotgun shell.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency conducted an investigation into the actions of the deputy and presented findings to the grand jury.

According to the District Attorney’s press release, the grand jury concluded the deputy’s actions were justified after considering all evidence and witness testimony presented.

