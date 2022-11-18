Huntsville mom wants accountability from the city after daughter was allegedly injured during Parks & Rec camp

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The mother of a young girl is looking for answers as she feels that Huntsville City officials may have mishandled an injury that happened over the summer.

In July, Alfreda Howard picked up her daughter from a summer camp program at the Brahn Spring Recreation Center. When Howard saw her daughter she noticed a row of her braided hair was ripped from her scalp.

Howard asked her daughter what happened and learned that her braid was caught in a soccer net. After learning that her daughter had to rip the braid out to be freed from the net, she asked her daughter why she never called for help. The child’s response was that there were no supervisors nearby to help her when it happened.

“I feel like it could have been avoided if she was being supervised,” Howard said. “And one thing about her, each and every time I’ve asked her, her story has been concise.”

Howard reached out to Huntsville Park and Recreation to get to the bottom of what happened since it was funded by the department. After an internal investigation, the city apologized for the incident but according to Howard that was the end of their communication.

This posed Howard to file a complaint with the city and reached out to the City Council’s office to have them speak on her behalf.

“I had my daughter in a city-provided service, which I paid for,” she said. “And I feel like it’s an injustice to her and to me for her to be in that situation and not be protected.”

Howard has taken her daughter to a dermatologist to make sure there was no long-term damage to her scalp and to grow her hair back. In the claim, she wants $2,500 to recover the money she spent on the consultation and other expenses related to her daughter’s injury.

“I would have liked if when the incident happened that I would have gotten a phone call saying ‘This is what happened to your daughter. We dropped the ball. We weren’t in there when we were supposed to be. We weren’t supervising as we should have been and we have to own up to that.’ That’s the response I would have expected from them, but I didn’t get that,” Howard said.

A spokesperson for the city of Huntsville released a statement regarding the complaint, it reads as the following:

“The City of Huntsville is aware of the complaint brought by the parent of a child who attended a Parks and Recreation summer camp. While sympathetic to the duress of any child, an investigation shows no lapse in staff supervision or protocol. As the legal complaint remains under review, there can be no further comment at this time.”

