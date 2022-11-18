Huntsville man faces assault charge after alleged stabbing on Blue Spring Rd.
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on an assault charge after an alleged stabbing on Friday morning.
According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers arrested Joseph Scott McCaulley, age 54, on a second-degree aggravated assault charge just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 18.
Officers responded to reports of a verbal altercation and an alleged stabbing at a home on Blue Spring Rd.
One victim was located with two cuts to the back. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
McCaulley was booked into the Madison County Jail.
