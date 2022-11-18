Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Huntsville man faces assault charge after alleged stabbing on Blue Spring Rd.

Joseph Scott McCaulley
Joseph Scott McCaulley(Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man was arrested on an assault charge after an alleged stabbing on Friday morning.

According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers arrested Joseph Scott McCaulley, age 54, on a second-degree aggravated assault charge just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Officers responded to reports of a verbal altercation and an alleged stabbing at a home on Blue Spring Rd.

One victim was located with two cuts to the back. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

McCaulley was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the window a deer crashed into at a Florence home
‘Like a herd of elephants breaking glass’: Deer crashes through window of Florence home
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,
Kishon Green was sentenced to life without parole for killing his son and his son's half...
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Latest News

Todd Downing mugshot
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning
Christmas parade schedule continues to grow for north Alabama
USDA: turkeys are 23% more expensive in 2022
USDA: turkeys are 23% more expensive in 2022
Skating in the Park returns in Huntsville
Skating in the Park returns in Huntsville