Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Magistrate is now out of a job.

WAFF 48 News confirmed Daniel Cranor is no longer employed with the city of Huntsville. This comes after Cranor being on paid administrative leave since July after he violated city policy.

Multiple sources told WAFF 48 that the violation came from Cranor being found with a loaded gun, extra magazine and knife in his bag at work.

He was also found not guilty in September on a menacing charge for pulling out a gun on a man on city property.

A Madison County judge ruled that since he never raised the gun in the man’s direction, the charge could not stick.

Once WAFF 48 looked into Cranor’s past, it also discovered an arrest while he was a Secret Service Agent doing security ahead of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Provo, Utah.

Provo Police say the incident involved a hotel party with underage drinking and assault allegations.

Cranor was convicted of disorderly conduct and sentenced to 30 hours of community service.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.