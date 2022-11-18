Getting Candid with Kaitlin: “You can’t miss what God has for you”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How often do we get paralyzed by the thought of missing the calling on our lives?

What does our good Kaitlin Chappell rogers say?

“God is too kind to let us miss what He has for us. Our mistakes won’t cause us to miss it either!”

The writer has her own experiences of times when she thought she missed out on something, when she thought she was too far for God to work something out.

“We get so paralyzed by the fear of missing God’s purpose for our lives that we sit back and wonder rather than walk,” Rogers said. “We forfeit our own faith stories because we worry we will fall on our face in front of everyone…”

Payton and Kaitlin had an encouraging conversation on what it really means to find contentment where we are.

For more wise words from Kaitlin, follow her on Instagram and subscribe to her newsletter, The Mental Note.

