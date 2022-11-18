Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Getting Candid with Kaitlin: “You can’t miss what God has for you”

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How often do we get paralyzed by the thought of missing the calling on our lives?

What does our good Kaitlin Chappell rogers say?

“God is too kind to let us miss what He has for us. Our mistakes won’t cause us to miss it either!”

The writer has her own experiences of times when she thought she missed out on something, when she thought she was too far for God to work something out.

“We get so paralyzed by the fear of missing God’s purpose for our lives that we sit back and wonder rather than walk,” Rogers said. “We forfeit our own faith stories because we worry we will fall on our face in front of everyone…”

Payton and Kaitlin had an encouraging conversation on what it really means to find contentment where we are.

For more wise words from Kaitlin, follow her on Instagram and subscribe to her newsletter, The Mental Note.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the window a deer crashed into at a Florence home
‘Like a herd of elephants breaking glass’: Deer crashes through window of Florence home
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,
Kishon Green was sentenced to life without parole for killing his son and his son's half...
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour