Frost Aster: The white flowers known for enduring the cold months

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When the air gets cool and frost begins to cover the ground, a flower known as the Frost Aster continues to bloom, despite the cold air.

The beautiful white flowers of the frost aster can bloom through all but the coldest frosts.

Expert Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical Garden is sharing more about the beautiful blooms with TVL.

