Former Limestone Co. Sheriff gets rehearing application denied

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s application for a rehearing.

On Sept 30, the Court denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit court. The appeal of Blakely’s conviction and to have the trial moved back to the circuit court was based on the legitimacy of the presiding judge.

Since that appeal was denied Blakely’s team completed an 11-page application for rehearing and supporting brief on Oct. 28. On Friday that appeal was denied.

The application for a rehearing was supported by the denial of Blakely’s motion for mistrial and motion for judgment of acquittal.

According to Nick Lough and Gerri Robinson with the Alabama Court of Appeals, if Blakely and his legal team were to continue, he has the option to file a petition for writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of Alabama.

