Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Former Limestone Co. Sheriff gets rehearing application denied

Sheriff Mike Blakely
Sheriff Mike Blakely(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s application for a rehearing.

On Sept 30, the Court denied Blakely’s appeal to have his trial moved back to circuit court. The appeal of Blakely’s conviction and to have the trial moved back to the circuit court was based on the legitimacy of the presiding judge.

Since that appeal was denied Blakely’s team completed an 11-page application for rehearing and supporting brief on Oct. 28. On Friday that appeal was denied.

The application for a rehearing was supported by the denial of Blakely’s motion for mistrial and motion for judgment of acquittal.

According to Nick Lough and Gerri Robinson with the Alabama Court of Appeals, if Blakely and his legal team were to continue, he has the option to file a petition for writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the window a deer crashed into at a Florence home
‘Like a herd of elephants breaking glass’: Deer crashes through window of Florence home
Kishon Green was sentenced to life without parole for killing his son and his son's half...
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,
Mother looking for answers after alleged injury at summer camp
Huntsville mom wants accountability after daughter was allegedly injured during Parks & Rec camp

Latest News

Crews responded to a fire in Monrovia on Nov. 18, 2022.
Crews on scene of fire in Monrovia
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
Davian Lebrant Rice
Man arrested after alleged involvement in overnight Madison County shooting
Alvin Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and...
67-year-old Vinemont man killed in car wreck