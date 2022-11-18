First responder salary increase approved and police chief appointment postponed.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A vote to appoint a new police chief in the city of Huntsville is on hold.

But city leaders did commit to paying first responders a lot more.

During Thursday’s Huntsville city council meeting, councilman Devyn Keith opted to hold his comments on a major decision on the agenda. A resolution to appoint department heads, including who will be Huntsville Police Department’s next police chief. With the absence of councilwoman Jennie Robinson, the decision was postponed.

“I do not want to be hypocritical,” said councilman Keith, “Because I do have a colleague at home and I’ve been in a situation where I have not been able to make my statements from the floor.”

Mayor Tommy Battle believes current interim police chief, Kirk Giles is right for the job. However, some residents are hesitant about the potential internal hire.

And finding qualified candidates has been a challenge which is why the council approved increasing salaries to hire even more police officers and firefighters in the city.

Police cadets will now start at $54,975 a year and upon completion of training will receive $60,694. Firefighter cadets will start at $52,416 and then increased to $57,824 after completion of training.

The director of human resources for the city of Huntsville, Byron Thomas, says this increase was greatly needed.

“We’re very appreciative for the working service and we’re thankful to have competitive salaries to recruit even more to join in our great police department and fire department, " said Thomas.

The vote for the new police chief is expected to come at the council’s December 1st meeting.

