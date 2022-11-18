Deals
Fire crews respond to fire in Monrovia

Crews responded to a fire in Monrovia on Nov. 18, 2022.
Crews responded to a fire in Monrovia on Nov. 18, 2022.(Mike Gvodas)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONROVIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with multiple fire departments responded to a fire in Monrovia on Friday afternoon.

According to Madison Fire Department captain, Ryan Gentry, the bulk of the fire was out by 2:45 p.m. Gentry said he was not aware of any injuries.

Crews with the Toney Fire Department, Harvest Fire Department and Monrovia Fire Department were on scene to assist. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

