Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Enjoy a taste of France at Le Macaron in Huntsville

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Le Macaron is bringing the flavor of France to a new place, south Huntsville.

If you’ve never had one, macarons are a light, creamed filled cookie sandwich that is sweet enough for dessert but delicate enough to have more than one!

The first Le Macaron store at Bridge Street in Huntsville and are now opening their second location in Jones Valley. The café offers macarons, gelato, small cakes, croissants, artisan chocolates, coffee, affogatos and everything in between.

The new Le Macaron in Jones Valley is at 1305 Four Mile Post Road.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the window a deer crashed into at a Florence home
‘Like a herd of elephants breaking glass’: Deer crashes through window of Florence home
Kishon Green was sentenced to life without parole for killing his son and his son's half...
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,
Mother looking for answers after alleged injury at summer camp
Huntsville mom wants accountability after daughter was allegedly injured during Parks & Rec camp