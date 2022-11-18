Enjoy a taste of France at Le Macaron in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Le Macaron is bringing the flavor of France to a new place, south Huntsville.

If you’ve never had one, macarons are a light, creamed filled cookie sandwich that is sweet enough for dessert but delicate enough to have more than one!

The first Le Macaron store at Bridge Street in Huntsville and are now opening their second location in Jones Valley. The café offers macarons, gelato, small cakes, croissants, artisan chocolates, coffee, affogatos and everything in between.

The new Le Macaron in Jones Valley is at 1305 Four Mile Post Road.

