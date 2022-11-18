Crews on scene of fire in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with multiple fire departments are on scene of a fire in Monrovia on Friday afternoon.

According to Madison Fire Department captain, Ryan Gentry, the bulk of the fire is out as of 2:45 p.m. Gentry said he is not aware of any injuries.

Crews with the Toney Fire Department, Harvest Fire Department and Monrovia Fire Department are on scene assisting.

