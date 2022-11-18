Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Crews on scene of fire in Monrovia

Crews with multiple fire departments responded to a fire in Monrovia on Nov. 18, 2022.
Crews with multiple fire departments responded to a fire in Monrovia on Nov. 18, 2022.(WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROVIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with multiple fire departments are on scene of a fire in Monrovia on Friday afternoon.

According to Madison Fire Department captain, Ryan Gentry, the bulk of the fire is out as of 2:45 p.m. Gentry said he is not aware of any injuries.

Crews with the Toney Fire Department, Harvest Fire Department and Monrovia Fire Department are on scene assisting.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the window a deer crashed into at a Florence home
‘Like a herd of elephants breaking glass’: Deer crashes through window of Florence home
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
Large truck crashes into building in Limestone Co., driver in critical condition
Officials: Driver of large truck that crashed into a building in Limestone Co. has died,
Kishon Green was sentenced to life without parole for killing his son and his son's half...
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Latest News

Alvin Gillon, 67, was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and...
67-year-old Vinemont man killed in car wreck
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
Todd Downing mugshot
Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning