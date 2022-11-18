Deals
Colder temperatures continue into the weekend

First Alert Weather
November 18, 2022
By Chelsea Aaron
Nov. 18, 2022
Happy Friday! It’s a frigidly cold start to the day with temperatures sitting in the low and mid-20s this morning. Make sure you dress in multiple layers before you head out the door for your early morning commute.

We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day, but despite the sunshine, temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Expect a few passing clouds into the evening hours with calm winds overnight. The forecast is looking cold tonight for any high school football games, so I just recommend bundling up! Overnight lows will tumble back near and below freezing levels through Saturday morning in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Unseasonably cold weather continues as we head into your weekend with highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 40s and sunny skies. Temperatures will drop quickly through the evening hours with overnight lows into Sunday morning ranging in the mid and upper 20s. Expect highs on Sunday to be a bit colder in the upper 30s and low 40s, so if you have any outdoor plans, dress warm!

We’ll start to see some changes to the forecast by Thanksgiving week with a steady warming trend on the way. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will rebound into the 50s with 60s and near-average temperatures returning by mid-week. Rain chances also look to make an appearance again sometime Wednesday with showers and storms possibly continuing into your Thanksgiving Day on Thursday and Black Friday. Stay tuned for further updates!

