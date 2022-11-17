“With the Devil’s Help,” A true-crime story from Sand Mountain that’s flying off the shelves

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A man who grew up on a pig farm in Sand Mountain has gained major attention not only for the latest book he wrote, but also for the cartoons he draws.

Neal Wooten grew up around Fort Payne and recently released his latest book, “With the Devil’s Help: A True Story of Poverty, Mental Illness, and Murder.” The book is told from two perspectives, Wooten’s life, and his grandfather’s life. This story takes you into the heart of Sand Mountain and a look through the eyes of someone who grew up on the wrong side of the tracks, the wrong side of the law and the wrong side of a violent mental illness.

It’s his first non-fiction book that has readers and true-crime lovers practically giving themselves paper cuts from turning the pages so fast.

Wooten is also the creator of the comic strip, “Brad’s Pit.” This bi-weekly comic strip follows the life of a man named Brad who adopts a pit bull named Chie. “Brad’s Pit” has gained a lot of attention and it is immensely popular in South America.

