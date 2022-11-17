Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

WATCH: Lost dog turns herself in to police

A lost dog turned herself in to police, and nail polish will tell you if your beer is cold. (CNN, LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE, JULIE HARPER, MUSEUMS VICTORIA, COORS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lost dog has been reunited with her family after taking matters into her own paws and getting help at a police station.

Surveillance video captured the moment the border collie, named Rosie, walked into a police station in Loughborough, England.

Police say she had run off while on a walk before heading to the station, where she curled up and patiently waited for help.

Officers used the clever collie’s collar to reunite her with her owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
A look at the window a deer crashed into at a Florence home
‘Like a herd of elephants breaking glass’: Deer crashes through window of Florence home
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference as Democrats...
Pelosi to announce ‘future plans’ after GOP wins House
Shortly after her father's announcement, Ivanka Trump released a statement saying she would not...
Ivanka Trump bows out of politics after father announces White House run
As the Twitter turmoil continues, Elon Musk faces new scrutiny over how he is managing the...
Musk misses mark as Twitter tensions grow
A lost dog turned herself in to police, and nail polish made by Coors will tell you if your...
Take A Look: Lost dog finds help at police station; Coors makes nail polish