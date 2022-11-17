Sunny with cool 40s through the weekend

Good morning and happy Thursday! We have fair skies overhead to start off the morning, a light breeze overnight will leave some areas of patchy frost across the Tennessee Valley.

Morning temperatures are quite chilly in the middle 20s to lower 30s. High pressure will take control of our weather pattern for the rest of the work week and weekend leaving us with plenty of sunshine. Highs today will be well below our seasonal average topping out in the low to middle 40s, the wind chill for most of the day will be in the 30s. Clear skies and calm winds will be expected overnight with lows dipping into the low to middle 20s, expect frost on your windshield for Friday morning.

Friday will be another sunny day with high temperatures in the middle 40s and a light NW breeze. The weekend looks very similar but also a bit cooler, highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the middle to upper 40s.

We start off the week of Thanksgiving with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the low to middle 50s for Monday and Tuesday. We are watching a potentially impactful storm system coming into the Southeast for the Thanksgiving travel rush. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The strong to severe storm threat looks to be to our south, but keep checking back for the latest on your Thanksgiving travel forecast.

