Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Gaylord Opryland Christmas Contest

St. Clair Correctional Facility inmate dies, investigation ongoing

Kishon Green was sentenced to life without parole for killing his son and his son's half...
Kishon Green was sentenced to life without parole for killing his son and his son's half brother and attacking their mother in 2008.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for attempted murder, according to the spokesperson.

The Law Enforcement Services Division of ADOC is investigating Green’s death.

According to previous reporting, Green was sentenced to life without parole in 2012 for the murder of his 10-year-old son and his son’s half brother in 2008. Green also stabbed and beat his girlfriend with a baseball bat.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Remembering Hunter McCrary: 16-year-old North Jackson High School student dies in accident
A look at the window a deer crashed into at a Florence home
‘Like a herd of elephants breaking glass’: Deer crashes through window of Florence home
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Death investigation underway at Ardmore gas station
U.S. Marine shoots, kills alleged gas station robber
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Christmas parade schedule continues to grow for north Alabama
Alabama A&M readies to open new arena
Alabama A&M University to open new event center with updated athletics facilities
The new facility will bring 700 jobs to North Alabama in Lawrence County’s Mallard Fox West...
$1.1 billion First Solar, Inc. facility to open in Lawrence County
Decatur City Council member reacts to Mayor's violation of short-term rental ordinance
Decatur City Council member reacts to Mayor's violation of short term rental ordinance