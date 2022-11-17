St. Clair Correctional Facility inmate dies, investigation ongoing

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14.

According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for attempted murder, according to the spokesperson.

The Law Enforcement Services Division of ADOC is investigating Green’s death.

According to previous reporting, Green was sentenced to life without parole in 2012 for the murder of his 10-year-old son and his son’s half brother in 2008. Green also stabbed and beat his girlfriend with a baseball bat.

