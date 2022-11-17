Smoke from Tuscumbia land finally dissipating; ADEM fines owner $10,000

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - After putting off smoke for several months, this air is finally clear over a plot of land in Tuscumbia.

Ron Gore, Alabama’s Chief of Air Pollution says the Alabama Department of Environment Management fined landowner Lee Cosbie $10,000 for taking too long to put out the smoke. Gore says that this fine is unusually hefty because the agency had its reasons.

“It’s gone on a long time, the waste was stored in such a way, it’s hard to put out the fire, it was put into a depressor gully,” Gore says. “There was some lack of cooperation from Mr. Cosbie as far as communication. It’s bothering people. All those factors led it to be towards the higher end.”

The landowner says he’s spent a lot of money trying to stamp out the smoke ever since the fire started in an old wood pile in June. He says he was supposed to have a meeting with ADEM to discuss the facts revolving around the situation.

“We spent money the day it started with a dozer trying to get it put out. We’ve spent money along the way and even the professionals who are trained to put out fires couldn’t get it to stop,” Cosbie said.

Five months later and the smoke has dissipated. Cosbie says that he is now looking for a different way to dispose of the wood on his property to prevent another situation like this from happening in the future.

