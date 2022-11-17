Deals
Smith signs with Arkansas

Dual sport standout will play baseball for Razorbacks in ‘23
By Carl Prather
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - He helped lead the Hartselle High baseball team to a Class 6A State Championship, and currently has the Tigers football team undefeated and in the State Playoff quarterfinals as the starting Quarterback. Senior Jack Smith made it official, signing a letter of intent to play collegiate baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks as a pitcher.

“I’d always admired how Arkansas had that winning culture,” Smith said during his ceremony. “And so when they called me and asked if I wanted to take a visit, I jumped at the first chance I could get.

Smith will join a Razorbacks program that’s made 11 College World Series appearances.

“I fell in love with it as soon as I got down there,” Smith added. “It’ll be awesome. I’m very excited to be able to play for Arkansas and play in front of my family and friends.”

Smith and the Hartselle football team face Mountain Brook in the Class 6A Quarterfinals.

